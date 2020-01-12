e-paper
Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Chandigarh / Decks cleared for imposing cow cess in Chandigarh

Decks cleared for imposing cow cess in Chandigarh

Administrator’s approval expected within a week, after which objections will be invited before notification

chandigarh Updated: Jan 12, 2020 00:35 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The decks have been cleared for implementing cow cess in Chandigarh as the file has reached UT administrator VP Singh Badnore for final approval.

Even though the MC approved the cess in July 2018, the UT administration’s legal department raised objection over validity of the cess, an issue that has been sorted out, said MC additional commissioner SK Jain on Saturday.

He said once the file is approved by the UT administrator, which is likely to happen within a week, objections and suggestions will be invited from the public before notifying the cess.

WHAT IS PROPOSED

The MC proposed to impose cow cess on the sale of vehicles, electricity consumption and sale of liquor. It eyes ₹10-12 crore annual income from this cess.

The cess will help the civic body meet expenses of three gaushalas and two cattle pounds, sheltering over 1,000 stray cattle in the city, and make the city roads free of stray cattle.

For the sale of four-wheelers and two wheelers, the MC proposed a cess of ₹500 and ₹200, respectively.

It also proposed a cess of 2 paisa per unit on electricity consumption.

The cess was fixed at ₹5 per bottle for the sale of countrymade liquor and beer, and ₹10 per bottle on the sale of Indian-made foreign liquor.

WHY THE DELAY

The MC General House passed the cess in 2018. It was modelled on the Punjab Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955, that provides for a provision to levy cow cess. However, when the file went for further approval, the legal remembrancer (LR) said the cess cannot be notified till the time the UT adopts the Punjab Slaughter Act.

Sources said after several rounds of deliberations, it has been decided that there is no need for the UT to adopt the Punjab law as it was enacted much before the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, which automatically made it applicable to Chandigarh.

BOX:

How much will be charged

₹500 for the purchase of four-wheelers and ₹200 for two-wheelers

Electricity consumers will have to pay 2 paisa per unit as cow cess

The cess will also be imposed on liquor bottles and the rate has been fixed at ₹5 per bottle for countrymade liquor and beer and ₹10 for Indian-made foreign liquor

How will it help MC

The civic body eyes ₹10-12 crore annual income from cow cess

It will help the MC meet expenses of three gaushalas and two cattle pounds, sheltering over 1,000 stray cattle

More resources for pounds will ensure city roads become free of stray cattle

