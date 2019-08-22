Focus on ethics at Darshan Academy

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 11:48 IST

Good school nowadays is one that develops intellectual abilities and ethics in students and also imparts digital technology skills. I am fortunate to be a part of one such institution, Darshan Academy, from past 13 years.

Darshan Education Foundation, established by scientist and spiritual Master Sant Rajinder Singh, believes that each child is a unique individual with a variety of talents and learning needs.

Darshan Education Foundation’s first school was inaugurated at Meerut in 1995.During the opening ceremony, Sant Rajinder Singh said, “Sant Darshan Singh laid great emphasis on education. He always wished that each of us became a universal human being. A homogenous individual is a wellrounded, sincere person, who also excels in all spheres of life.”

The school’s curriculum focuses on ethical and spiritual development along with formal education.

One of the most important features of my school the compulsory 10 minute meditation in the morning. Students and teachers sit together for meditation. Meditation improves concentration.

The school has developed a unique concept that helps children develop spiritually, intellectually, emotionally and physically.

In addition to being immersed in a rich academic curriculum, students follow lessons from the spiritual curriculum developed by Darshan Education Foundation.

We learn goal setting, time-management and selfless service habits. We learn to strike a balance.

We are encouraged to see ourselves as citizens of a global community whose prosperity and wellbeing depend on harmony and co-operation.

The school is spread over an area of 164420 sq yards and has facilities such as music room, smart classes, activity room, science labs, computer lab, social science lab and retail operation lab.

Students get opportunity to participate at zonal, district, state, national and international level competitions.

Darshan Academy provides coaching for different sports such as basketball, football ,volleyball and badminton.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 11:04 IST