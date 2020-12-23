Haryana cabinet approves municipal corporation for Manesar

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 15:57 IST

The Haryana government on Wednesday decided to constitute a new municipal corporation (MC) at Manesar in Gurugram district by including 29 villages adjoining villages in it.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh.

The 29 villages of Manesar (rural and urban), Kasan, Khoh, Naharpur Kasan, Nawada, Fatehpur, Dhana, Baskusla, Basharia, Kankrola, Bhangrola, Dhorka, Wazirpur, Badha, Sikanderpur Rampur (situated in the revenue estate of Shikohpur village), Shikohpur, Nakhrola, Bar-Gujjar, Naurangpur, Meoka, Hayatpur, Sehrawan, Nainwal, Kukrola, Jhund Sarai (Viran), Jhund Sarai (Abad), Fazalwas, Gopalpur and Garhi-Harsar will be included in the limits of the newly created Manesar municipal corporation.

With the inclusion of these villages, the required criterion of minimum population of three lakh will be fulfilled. The total area of the new corporation will be 124.32 square km, according to the present boundaries.

At present, there are 87 municipalities in Haryana, including 10 municipal corporations, 19 municipal councils and 58 municipal committees.