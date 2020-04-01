Himachal launches campaign to identify people with Nizamuddin travel history

chandigarh

The district administration and police on Wednesday launched a state-wide campaign to trace the persons who travelled to South Delhi’s Nizamuddin area during Markaz Tablighi, an event which has emerged as a hotspot for Covid-19 spread.

This has come after the state government received a list over 840 persons with travel history to Nizamuddin. Off these, 167 persons have been quarantined at home.

Till Tuesday, 17 people, including 14 from Chamba, 2 from Sirmaur and one from Nahan, who attended the congregation, were quarantined in Delhi.

Of the 167 people who had traveled to Nizamudin between March 13 and March 16 and have been home quarantined, 4 are from Mandi, 10 from Kangra, 35 from Una, 23 of Shimla, 53 from Baddi, 10 Chamba and 32 from Sirmaur.

All 840 people were identified by using the digital foot printing technology.

Meanwhile, the government has started a day-to-day campaign to identify coronavirus suspects. During the week-long drive, health teams comprising ASHA workers will make door-to-door visits and compile health records of each individual in both rural and urban areas. The teams will also educate people about the precautions to be taken against Covid-19 and ensure that all symptomatic persons observe social distancing and follow the health advisory.

6 WITH TABLIGHI JAMAAT LINK IN KANGRA

Kangra district authorities have identified six persons who attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin area of Delhi. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) said that they belong to Indora sub-division and had returned to their homes a few days ago.

“We have identified the persons and sounded an alert in the area. Some of them had cough and have been kept in isolation while others are quarantined at home. We are also trying to ascertain who they came in direct contact with,” the SSP said.

Meanwhile, Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati has appealed to the people who attended the congregation to inform the authorities on 104 or 1077 helpline.

HUNGER HELPLINE STARTED

The state government has started ‘Hunger Helpline’ for migrant labourers where they can report shortage of essential items, especially ration. Additional divisional commssioner Sandeep Sood (contact number 8894029000), district Red Cross secretary Raj Kumar (8219509229) and district food and civil supply officer Narender Dhiman (9418056534) have been deployed as the nodal officers.

