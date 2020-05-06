J&K sees 15 fresh infections, count mounts to 741

chandigarh

Updated: May 06, 2020 00:06 IST

With 15 fresh Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, the UT’s tally on Tuesday climbed to 741.

Officials said while 14 cases were reported from the Valley, where the total count has risen to 678, one case was detected in Jammu division, where the total number of patients is 63.

The new cases were reported from Baramulla, Srinagar, Anantnag, Shopian and Udhampur districts.

Meanwhile, the official statement said that 17 patients recovered and got discharged from various hospitals in Kashmir division.

So far, 320 patients — 267 in Kashmir and 53 in Jammu — have recovered from the disease.

Of the total 413 active positive cases, 404 are in Kashmir while nine are in Jammu.

As per the government statement, till date, 80,206 people have been enlisted for observation with 13,688 in home quarantine (including facilities operated by the government), 413 in hospital isolation, 213 in hospital quarantine and 7,274 under home surveillance. 58,610 people have completed their surveillance period.