Jai Ram meets Shah, Nadda to discuss cabinet expansion, new state BJP chief

Nov 21, 2019

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur met with Bharatiya Janata Party’s top brass in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the proposed state cabinet expansion.

Thakur, during his two-day tour to the capital, called on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president Jagat Parkash Nadda and home minister Amit Shah and held consultations over cabinet expansion.

Top leaders deliberated on the recently concluded organisational elections, besides discussing names for the new Himachal BJP president, which is likely to be announced in second week of December.

CONTENDERS

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s political advisor Trilok Jamwal, who is also close confidante of Nadda, is a front runner for the post.

Jamwal, who is considered as the saffron party’s backstage man, played a major role in Lok Sabha elections wherein the party secured 72% votes and drubbed Congress in all four seats—Mandi, Hamirpur, Kangra and Shimla.

Name of state party’s general secretary Ram Singh, who was in-charge for Mandi parliamentary constituency, was also discussed, said party sources.

Singh, who hails from Kullu, was vying for ticket for 2017 Vidhan Sabha elections. However, the BJP preferred former legislator Maheshwar Singh, scion of Kullu royal family, over him. Singh lost to Congress’s Sunder Thakur.

Two-term former Lok Sabha member from Shimla parliamentary constituency Virender Kashyap is also lobbying for the top slot.

The BJP denied ticket to Virender in 2019 elections and replaced him with Suresh Kashyap, the former legislator from Pacchad.

CABINET EXPANSION BEFORE DEC 27

The chief minister also discussed his proposal for cabinet expansion with the high command. Thakur is likely to expand the cabinet before completion of his government’s two years in office on December 27.

Two cabinet berths fell vacant after power minister Anil Sharma stepped down after his son contested the Lok Sabha polls from Mandi constituency on Congress ticket in May.

Another cabinet position is up for grab as former minister Kishan Kapoor was elected to the Lok Sabha from Dharamsala. The maximum number of ministers can be 12, including the chief minister. There are 10 ministers now.

Three-term legislator from Nurpur of Kangra district Rakesh Pathania is among the frontrunners for one of the two posts.

Pathania. who ‘missed’ the cabinet berth during the government formation, is among the most vocal legislators in the state assembly and has put his own government in the dock on several issues in the past.

Politically significant Kangra sends maximum 15 legislatures to the 68-member state assembly. Pathania is the lone legislator in the race from Kangra.

Another senior leader from Kangra and former minister, Ramesh Dhawala, was also eyeing for the cabinet berth but spoiled his chances after locking horns with state BJP organisational secretary Pawan Rana.

Among other names discussed included Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal and Bhoranj MLA Kamlesh Kumari, told party sources.

Name of Vidhan Sabha speaker Rajeev Bindal, who is said to be keen to join the government, is also making rounds. He played a crucial role in ensuring party’s victory during Lok Sabha polls.

The chief minister made it clear that he would weigh every option and look into pros and cons before going for the cabinet expansion.

It is highly likely that Thakur may change portfolios of some minister whose performance has not been upto the mark or may even drop few.