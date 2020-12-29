Khattar launches Atal Canteen in Karnal; labourers, farmers to get food for Rs 10

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 23:11 IST

Karnal Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the state’s first Atal Kisan-Mazdoor canteens at the Karnal grain market on Sunday. At this canteen, farmers and labourers coming to the mandi will get a Veg-thali comprising four chapatis, rice, dal and seasonal vegetable, all for Rs 10. The canteen will function from 11am-3pm everyday and for now, it has the capacity to serve 300 persons. Ten women from a self-help group (SHG) have been appointed to prepare the food.

The canteens are named after former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, but the government failed to launch it on his birthday on December 25.

“This was a long-pending demand of farmers and labourers. We will open such canteens in all grain and vegetable markets of the state,” Khattar said, adding that he had asked officials of the Haryana Cooperative Department to explore the possibility of setting up such canteens in cooperative sugar mills as well. After the launch, the CM, along with Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal, local MP Sanjay Bhatia and senior officials also had lunch in the canteen.

Agriculture and farmers welfare department additional chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said, “This is the first canteen in the state. We will set up 25 such canteens next year and four such facilities will be made operational in January.”

He added that the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB) has set up this canteen in collaboration with the state rural livelihood mission. “The actual cost of a thali-served in this canteen comes out to Rs 25; the HSAMB will pitch in with the remaining Rs 15.”

“This canteen will prove a big support for farmers, and especially poor labourers who work day and night at the mandi. Now, I need not travel to home for lunch as I can get it in Rs 10 inside the mandi,” said a woman labourer Nara Devi. After the CM left, enthusiastic labourers and farmers thronged the canteen. For some time, canteen staff had to face problems in controlling the crowd, as they did not have space and food for all.

Vajpayee’s statue unveiled

Karnal Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar unveiled a 14-foot statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the Atal Park on Sunday. The statue has cost Rs 56 lakh. The CM paid his tributes to Vajpayee and said till today, the country was following in the great leader’s footsteps.In Karnal, his own constituency, Khattar also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs 14.8 crore. He also flagged off a “Save Earth- Bicycle Rally from Sector 12. Later, he held a meeting with party workers in Karnal and heard the grievances of the people of his constituency.