PGIMER to test Covishield vaccine’s safety, immunogenicity

The immunogenicity of the vaccine is evaluated by checking the T-cell and antibody response in the human body after administering the vaccine.

chandigarh Updated: Aug 08, 2020 21:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The two-dose vaccine is to be administered with a gap of 28 days.
The two-dose vaccine is to be administered with a gap of 28 days.(REUTERS)
         

Along with its safety, the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will evaluate the immunogenicity of the Covishield vaccine for which clinical trials will be starting by the end of August.

PGIMER is among 17 institutes across the country chosen for second and third phases of human clinical trials of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine (Covishield).

The two-dose vaccine is to be administered with a gap of 28 days.

The immunogenicity of the vaccine is evaluated by checking the T-cell and antibody response in the human body after administering the vaccine. This exercise will check both the quantity and quality of antibodies in a participant’s body. The quality of the antibody is its ability to neutralise viruses.

“We have received a communication that PGIMER will be taking care of the vaccine’s safety as well as immunogenicity,” said Dr Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER.

Principal investigator of the trial at PGIMER, Dr Madhu Gupta, said it will be conducted on 250 individuals here, adding that the ratio for immunogenicity and safety will be communicated to the hospital later.

Earlier, PGIMER had given consent to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the trial to be conducted by the Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune.

SII, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by the number of doses produced and sold globally, has entered a manufacturing partnership with British-Swedish biopharma major AstraZeneca to produce the Oxford vaccine.

The vaccine is made from a weakened version of a common cold adenovirus taken from chimpanzees and genetically modified so that it cannot infect humans.

