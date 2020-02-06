Punjab BJP chief seeks review of power pacts with pvt firms

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 22:17 IST

Nearly a month after Punjab cabinet ministers urged chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to set up a high-powered panel to find a way to get out of the power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed with private plants during the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party regime, state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma on Thursday demanded review of the pacts to reduce power tariff in the state.

In Patiala to meet party workers, Sharma said deferring the tariff issue to monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha will be a betrayal with the people of Punjab. “Power tariff in the state is highest in the country. Many domestic consumers are unable to pay hefty power bills. The steep tariff hike is also taking a toll on industrial growth and development of state. Thus, the government is duty-bound to reduce electricity rates. And it should take every possible step, including review of the PPAs, for reduction of tariff,” said Sharma.

On being asked that PPAs were signed during SAD-BJP regime, Sharma said: “Review PPAs and punish those who have played with the interests of the state. But the government should bail out consumers from hefty charges.” He, however, claimed that the SAD-BJP government never allowed private companies to hike power rates. “Power tariff is major issue and it should be discussed in budget session,” said the state BJP chief.

Echoing party workers’ sentiments, Sharma said the BJP is ready to play bigger role in Punjab politics. “Every party has a right to expand its base and so is case with the BJP in Punjab. Workers are the backbone of party and we will work as per their desire,” he said, replying to a media query about former BJP minister Madan Mohan Mittal’s statement that the party will play a leading role in Punjab politics and contest more seats than its alliance partner SAD. He, however, clarified that the SAD-BJP alliance is intact in Punjab.

He said the BJP will soon announce its state-level body.