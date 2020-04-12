e-paper
Punjab govt asks varsities to suggest plans for conducting exams

Punjab government has asked universities to chalk out a plan which will be discussed in a video conference scheduled for next week.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 12, 2020 00:46 IST
Dar Ovais
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Due to colleges being shut amid the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Punjab government has decided to chalk out a tentative schedule for conducting examinations across the state.

As scheduling examinations an uphill task due to the prevailing, the Punjab government has asked universities to chalk out a plan which will be discussed in a video conference scheduled for next week.

The department of higher education and languages of the Punjab Government has written to Panjab University, Punjabi University, Patiala, and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, and asked them for a plan of action.

“A video conference will be held next week to discuss and formulate a policy regarding conducting exams, and admissions for the next session in universities and colleges of the state, under prevailing situation,” the letter states.

Minister of higher education, Punjab, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said, “Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, it is not going to be easy to conduct examinations. We have told these universities to discuss the issue and chalk out what can be done. ”

Moreover, universities have been asked to discuss the setting up of new degree colleges across the state. As per the higher education department, it is necessary to introduce a set of professional courses uniformly throughout Punjab.

On April 6, UGC constituted a seven-member expert panel to discuss issues related to examination and academic calendar. RC Kuhad, vice-chancellor, central university of Haryana, is the chairman of the committee of which PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar is also a member.

