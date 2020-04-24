Struggling for survival, trans community dips into savings to feed others too

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 23:54 IST

Sarita (name changed), a 23-year-old trans woman, was left with ₹2,000 when the city was locked down to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the city on March 23.

Within a few days, her savings depleted, she was forced to move in with other members of her community.

“I was starving, people from my community rescued me and I started living in their dera (camp),” she says.

Like Sarita, city’s other trans-people have been rendered homeless and jobless due to the lockdown.

But even though no one has reached out to them, the trans people have started pooling in their resources not for survival but to help other underprivileged people too.

Last week, Kajal Mangalmukhi of Chandigarh, donated 110 packets of food to the needy which cost her ₹50,000, while Sonakshi Mahant of the Kinnar Samaj donated ₹21,000 and ration to the Sector 8 Shiv Mandir.

Rupali (name changed) says, “Before lockdown, most of us would earn ₹500 to ₹1,200 per day by attending auspicious ceremonies. Some of us were also into prostitution. Nowadays, no customer comes to us.”

Due to curfew, all marriages and other celebrations have been put on hold, leaving the trans community without any means of earning a livelihood.

Kajal Magalmukhi says, “In absence of money, we are unable to buy food. I had some savings and I donated most of them. Whatever was left, I gave to the poor in villages.”

The Mangalmukhi Dera has helped over 50 trans people get an allowance of ₹1,500 each through the National Institute of Social Defence to sustain.

“Kajal guru gave us a link to fill in our details, including bank account number and IFSC code. After that, the money was transferred to us. I hope they transfer this money for the next two-three months too so that we can survive,” says a dera member

Four trans-people based in Chandigarh, Rachna, Grace, Bittu and Meera, wrote to the Union ministry of social justice seeking financial assistance and support for their community.

Chandigarh has a population of over 2,000 trans-people and many also live in the satellite cities of Mohali and Panchkula.

Yashpal Garg, secretary of social welfare department, Chandigarh administration, says, “There are no specific provisions for trans-people. They are being helped whenever they are in need.”