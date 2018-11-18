A courtier has responded: PM Modi’s comeback to Chidambaram’s jab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday continued to hurl barbs at the Congress during his election speech in Chhattisgarh, accusing the party of pursuing the interests of one family and neglecting the interests of the nation. In attacks that targeted Congress president, PM Modi had earlier this week dared to choose someone from outside the Gandhi family as its president for five years if the party was really democratic.

“One of the family’s courtiers has come out with a list (of presidents from outside the Nehru-Gandhi family),” PM Modi said, an oblique reference to former union finance minister P Chidambaram’s string of tweets on the names.

“The country knows that Sitaram Kesri, a Dalit, was not allowed to complete his five-year-term as Congress president; he was thrown out of office and onto the footpath to make way for madam Sonia Gandhi as the new party chief,” PM Modi said at an election meeting in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district hours before campaigning ends.

Ridiculing the erstwhile Manmohan Singh-led UPA regime as a “remote controlled government”, Modi said Raman Singh’s BJP government, ruling the state since 2003, could do real work only after the BJP took power at the Centre in 2014.

“The first 10 years of Raman Singh government were spent fighting the negative forces. The remote-controlled government in Delhi did not allow Raman Singh to work for his state. It was only after 2014 that he could work to bring in development in the state.”

Comparing Chhattisgarh to an 18-year-old adult, Modi said the Assembly elections were no ordinary polls.

“Do you want to give an opportunity to people who ruined the lives of earlier generations of the state?” asked Modi, warning the people against voting for the Congress. The BJP, he said, was the answer for Chhattisgarh’s progress.

Referring to Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s pledge to waive farm loans if his party came to power in the state, Modi said the Congress’ days of getting votes by “lying and misleading people” were over.

“It has been almost a year since your party came to power in Karnataka but what happened to your promise of waiving loans of farmers?”

The Prime Minister denied that his government waived Rs 3.5 lakh crore of corporate loans of a handful of industrialists.

“It is them who gave out indiscriminate loans and allowed the banks to be looted. Between 2006 and 2014 they gave out loans equal to the amount that was given after independence till 2006. It is our government which dared to enact tough laws and seized billions of rupee worth of properties of the fraudsters who have absconded.”

As many as 72 seats spread across 19 districts go to the polls in the second and final phase of Assembly elections on Tuesday. The first phase in 18 seats was held on November 12.

(With IANS inputs)

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 14:45 IST