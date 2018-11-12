Voting on in 18 Chhattisgarh seats, red corridor key to saffron fortunes

Voting began in 18 seats spread over eight districts in Chhattisgarh on Monday, in the first phase of the assembly election, as suspected Maoists triggered an IED blast in Katekalyan area in Dantewada.

Officials said the blast through an improvised explosive device in Nayanar village occurred when troops of the 195 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were approaching a polling booth. No injury to the personnel was reported.

Voting began in 10 assembly seats at 7am across seven districts in Maoist-affected Bastar region and Rajnandgaon district where officials have deployed 100,000 security personnel and pressed helicopters into service to airlift polling staff to booths. Polling began in eight more seats an hour later.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to come out in large numbers to vote in the assembly polls.

“It’s the first phase of polling in Chhattisgarh. I request all voters to participate in the great festival of democracy with enthusiasm and come out in large numbers to vote,” Modi tweeted.

At least six attacks by suspected Maoists, who have asked people to boycott the elections, have killed 14 people, including a Doordarshan cameraperson covering the elections, in the past 15 days.

The state’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, which has launched an aggressive campaign to return to power after 15 years, are hopeful of a good showing in the first phase. Five years ago, the Congress won 12 of these 18 seats months after an audacious attack by Maoists that killed at least 25 people, including senior party leaders in Bastar.

“The first phase of polling is very important for both parties. The pattern and polling will reflect the political mood in Chhattisgarh,” said Raipur-based political commentator Ashok Tomar.

Hours before polling, state Congress vice-president Ghanaram Sahu announced his resignation from the party on Sunday night, becoming the second senior leader to quit the party ahead of elections.

In a three-way contest, another player — an alliance of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and former Congress chief minister Ajit Jogi’s Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) — is looking to play a crucial role in shaping the outcome.

The 2013 polls for Chhattisgarh’s 90 assembly constituencies were close, with the BJP winning 49 seats and the Congress 39. The difference in vote share between them was less than one percentage point. Mayawati’s BSP secured one seat and the other went to an independent.

In Monday’s polling, there are over three million registered voters spread across 18 constituencies. As many as 190 candidates are in the fray, including chief minister Raman Singh, who is contesting the Rajnandgaon seat, and two other ministers. There are 4,336 polling booths which have been set up, the police said.

“We are using all methods to ensure that polling takes place in (Maoist) affected areas,” said special director general of police (Naxal operations) DM Awasthi, adding that 10 helicopters were being used to send electronic voting machines and polling staff to 210 sensitive booths.

“A total of 660 companies of paramilitary forces have been sent by the Centre and we have about 300 companies here... the number of personnel deployed in the region is about 90,000 to 100,000,” Awasthi said.

He said the entire Bastar region was sensitive because Maoists “are using IEDs (improvised explosive devices) on the roads”. He added that Sukma, Bijapur, Dantewada and Narayanpur were the most-sensitive districts in this phase.

On Sunday, Mahendra Singh, a 28-year-old BSF sub-inspector and a resident of Rajasthan, was killed after Maoists reportedly triggered IED blasts in Kanker district around 8:30am when a security team was on a patrol. In another incident, a Maoist was shot dead in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district.

The next and last phase of the Chhattisgarh elections will be held on November 20.

Political pundits are keenly watching the polls in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana, which come months ahead of next year’s general elections.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 07:01 IST