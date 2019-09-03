2 killed after truck crashes into auto-rickshaw near India Gate in Delhi

delhi

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 09:13 IST

Two people died and two were injured after a dumper truck ran over an auto-rickshaw and pedestrians on Delhi’s Man Singh Road near India Gate early on Tuesday. The driver of dumper truck was arrested by the police, reports ANI

According to TV reports, the driver of the dumper truck lost control and hit the road divider and ran over autos and pedestrians standing near the footpath. Unconfirmed reports said that a child was among those dead.

Meanwhile, the police are still probing the incident in north Delhi’s Model Town where a car rammed through people on Sunday night. Video footage of the incident shows people clinging on to the car’s bonnet as the driver tried to escape the area.

The Police received information of the incident in Old Gupta Colony only after a man approached them on Monday with injuries to his limbs.

“Kamal is a resident of north Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi and was passing by when he was hit by the reversing car,” said Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police (north-west) [DCP].

The DCP said that the car and its driver remain to be identified. The 40-second long video shows a car amidst a crowd of people in the market of what police said was Sunday night. Police said that the driver appeared to be involved in a quarrel with some passersby.

Soonn, the car accelerates, hitting people in the process, it pauses briefly before reversing at high speed. The car hit several people before hitting a vehicle

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 09:02 IST