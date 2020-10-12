AAP, BJP spar over Adarsh Nagar murder

cities

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 23:39 IST

New Delhi:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday alleged that the female friend of Rahul Rajput, the DU student who was beaten to death by her brothers in Adarsh Nagar last week, had approached a nearby police station for help but was denied any assistance. The party threatened to take to the streets and launch a protest if strict action is not taken against the “erring officials”.

AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said Delhi Police, which comes under the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled central government, was completely silent when the girl reached out for help.

“The girl requested Delhi Police to help because her family members were beating up the boy but the police refused to help and told her they will not be able to interfere in this matter. The AAP wants to know from the BJP why do police stations exist in Delhi? Are these police stations here to collect money from the people or to extort people or just to be silent or to help the people and stop crimes? If the police had intervened, then Rahul would have been alive. He was the only child of his parents,” Bharadwaj said at a press conference.

Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police (north-west), said they were looking into the allegations.

“A case of murder under section 302/34 IPC was registered and five accused (two adults and three minors) were immediately apprehended and further investigation is on. It is clarified that it was a dispute between two families over a personal issue and there are no communal overtones in the matter. The area is peaceful and police are keeping a close vigil. All are requested to refrain from spreading rumours or misinformation,” Arya said.

Bharadwaj said an AAP delegation led by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia met the family of Rajput. On the same day, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta too met the family members.

The AAP leader alleged Gupta tried to mislead the family and tried to spread communal hatred.

Bharadwaj said the girl claimed there were eight people and not five. “Delhi Police have only arrested five people in the case. After the girl spoke to the media, the police took away her sim card and destroyed it. Today, I had a word with the area DCP on the issue, and she has denied the claim. Now, this girl will not be able to contact any person,” Bhardwaj said.

Rahul Rajput, a tuition teacher and a second-year BA student, was beaten to death on the night of October 7. Police official said he died due to severe internal injuries and spleen rupture.

Harish Khurana, Delhi BJP spokesperson, said, “AAP and Congress are doing convenient politics in Rahul’s case. On the one hand Sanjay Singh along with MLAs went to Hathras. But in the Adarsh Nagar case, Arvind Kejriwal, who is the head of the government, and Sanjay Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha MP from Delhi, has not utter a word.Only when the BJP president went to meet the victim’ family and after pressure from society, Manish Sisodia went to meet the family.Police have already arrested the culprits and girl has been sent to Nari Niketan.But why is Delhi CM still silent and not condemned this heinous crime?”