Ambala: Six held for gambling in raid by CM flying squad

Ambala: Six held for gambling in raid by CM flying squad

15 more were arrested by police on Jamitgarh road

cities Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 21:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
         

Six men were held for gambling at a shop that was raided by Haryana chief minister’s flying squad here, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Vinod Kumar of Ambala Cantt, Ballu of Ambala, Toni and Santosh of Mathura, Gopal Singh of Saharanpur and Sant Prakash of New Delhi.

Sub-inspector Surender Singh of the squad said, “On the basis of secret information, we raided a shop near a hotel behind the bus stand in Lal Kurti area. We found six men sitting around a table with cards, and on searching their pockets, we found ₹7,040 in cash.”

A case was registered under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 13 of the Gambling Act.

15 held in city, ₹22,000 recovered

Meanwhile, 15 more men were arrested for gambling on Jamitgarh road and ₹22,290 were recovered from them, the police said.

Bottles of country-made liquor, mobiles, an LCD TV, internet devices, etc. were also found in their possession, station in-charge Suresh Kumar said.

