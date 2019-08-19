Amrapali flat buyers submit affidavits to start flat registration

noida

Aug 20, 2019

Homebuyers Amrapali projects have started submitting affidavits in which they have stated they are the bonafide owners of their respective flats and have paid all dues to become eligible for registration of flats, to their respective advocates. This was done after the Noida authority said that they are not sure of who those buyers are who have paid all dues. Buyers also met with the court receiver, demanding that flat registries should be expedited.

“We have had meetings with the court receiver, R Venkataramani, and he assured us the registration of flats will begin soon. He also said he will hold a meeting with Noida authority officials to start the process. Besides, around 400 buyers in Sapphire project (an Amrapali project) have submitted affidavits to our advocate stating on record that we have paid total flat cost and other dues to become eligible for flat registration,” said RK Shrivastava, a Sapphire flat buyer.

Homebuyers from other Amrapali projects – Zodiac, Platinum, Silicon City and Eden – have also started submitting affidavits to their respective advocates so that the same can be submitted to the court receiver for flat registration. According to an estimate by the Noida authority, there are around 14,000 flat buyers in Noida projects promoted by the Amrapali group, including Sapphire, Silicon City, Princely Estate, Zodiac, Platinum and Eden Park.

“We have submitted the affidavit to start the process of flat registration. We now hope that the court receiver sets-up an office in Noida so that we can contact him easily for further process,” said Vivek Singh, a flat buyer in Eden housing project located in Sector 50.

The court receiver has to set-up a secretariat in Noida as per process, where homebuyers can contact the court receiver.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Amrapali case next on August 23 to further give directions with regards to flat registration modalities.

“We have sent a list of 1,500 homebuyers to the court receiver. The court receiver will send this list to the Noida and Greater Noida authorities for flat registry. But we hope the modalities of flat registration will be decided by the Supreme Court, paving way for flat registration,” said Kumar Mihir, the advocate for homebuyers in the Supreme Court.

Noida authority officials could not be contacted for comment on the matter.

An unnamed staffer at the court receiver’s office said, “We will comment on the issue of flat registrations only after the August 23 hearing in the Supreme Court.”

Aug 19, 2019