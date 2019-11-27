AMU student suspended for rowdyism

cities

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:06 IST

A student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was suspended on Wednesday for allegedly being involved in hooliganism and rampage that resulted in damage to the car of SP City, Aligarh, last month, said AMU officials. The student, Mohammad Umar Farukh, was a commerce student and research scholar.

SP City, Aligarh, Abhishek had visited the campus after a student committed suicide in a hostel room on October 16.

“Umar Farukh was served a show cause notice, but his reply was found to be unsatisfactory resulting in suspension order by proctor of AMU,” said a varsity official.

“On October 16, a student in Aftab Hall of Aligarh Muslim University had committed suicide and was found hanging in his room. The police were informed and the SP City, Aligarh, Abhishek reached the campus to inquire the incident. However, some students allegedly indulged in hooliganism and rampage and they damaged the window screen of the SP City’s car,” as per the public relation department, AMU.

A case was registered against six named students and 150 unidentified students in this connection at Civil Lines police station here.