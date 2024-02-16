2 BJP MLAs, corporators among 5 booked for promoting enmity in Karnataka

The Pandeshwar Police have booked five people, including two BJP MLAs and two Mangalore City Corporation (MCC) corporators, on charges of promoting enmity between different groups after they staged a protest outside a local school where a teacher was recently sacked for allegedly making derogatory statements against Lord Ram and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They were booked after they staged a protest outside St Gerosa School in Pandeshwara (Representational Image)

According to the police, a teacher at St Gerosa School reportedly made communal remarks against Prime Minister Modi and Lord Ram during a class on February 12, triggering widespread criticism from students and numerous parents who, along with BJP MLA Veda Vyas Kamath, staged a protest in front of the school. The school management later dismissed the teacher.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

A complaint was subsequently lodged bya social activist, Anil Gerald Lobo, who accused five people of organising a protest in front of St Gerosa School in Pandeshwara three days ago. The accused chanted slogans of “Jai Shri Ram ‘’ and disturbed the peace of Dakshina Kannada district, incited students to violate rules and made derogatory remarks about Christianity, aiming to fuel communal tensions between Hindus and Christians, the FIR has alleged.

Based on the complaint, the police have arrested Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru North MLA Bharat Shetty, city corporation corporators Bharath and Sandeep Garodi and VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell.

“We have registered an FIR against all five named in the complaint filed by Anil Gerald Lobo,” Mangaluru South police inspector Manohar Prasad said.

“They have been booked under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 505(2) (making statements creating or promoting enmity), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 149 (unlawful assembly with a common intent), and the investigation is ongoing,” he added.

“The behaviour of the accused MLAs outside the school gate was irresponsible and disruptive,” remarked former MLC Ivan D. Souza to reporters. “Elected representatives should have addressed the matter through appropriate channels rather than resorting to public protests and inciting children with religious slogans. We will lodge a complaint with the Speaker and Chief Minister, urging a thorough investigation,” he added.

MLA Bharat Shetty, however, termed the FIR “an attempt to suppress the Hindu voice”. “There is malicious intent behind filing the case against elected representatives...The Congress government is targeting us, overlooking alleged offences against Hindu sentiments. I am ready to face legal proceedings,” he said.

“During the protest against the teacher, I was not present at the spot; I was travelling to Bengaluru, and the filing of the case against me was clearly an attempt to suppress the Hindu voice,” he added.

Shetty further raised concerns about the handling of the case against the teacher accused of insulting Lord Ram, pointing out perceived inconsistencies in the treatment of the accused teacher compared to their own situation. He expressed dissatisfaction with the response from district authorities and pledged to continue seeking justice through parliamentary channels.