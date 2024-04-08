3 dead, 34 injured after bus overturns in Karnataka's Chitradurga

Three people died and at least 34 were injured after a private bus travelling from Bengaluru to Gokarna via Shimoga overturned near Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Holalkere taluk of Chitradurga district, approximately 200km from Bengaluru, said officials familiar with the matter on Sunday. Authorities have filed a case at Holalkere police station, and investigations into the cause of the accident are underway. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Kallappa (34), of Gokarna in Kumuta taluk; Jagadish (40), of Shimoga; and Ronak Singh (27), of Sakaleshapura, authorities added.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“The accident took place at around 4.15 a.m. when the sleeper bus, carrying at least 50 passengers, veered off the road, on NH-13. At least two people who sustained injuries are currently undergoing treatment at Holalkere government hospital. At least 17 have been admitted to Chitradurga district hospital, sixwere rushed to Davangere and nine to Shimoga hospitals for urgent medical attention. The condition of several other injured people remains critical,” officials said.

The wreckage was removed by a crane as part of the rescue operation. Authorities have filed a case at Holalkere police station, and investigations into the cause of the accident are underway.

“We have registered a case against bus driver Suhail Ahmed under Indian Penal Code Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence). During preliminary inquiry, driver negligence and overspeeding were found to be the cause of overturning of the sleeper coach bus. The impact of the accident caused extensive damage to the bus,” Holalkere circle inspector Chikkannanavar said.

“Bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families after autopsy at Holalkere government hospital,” Chikkannanavar added.