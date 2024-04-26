94-year-old retired civil servant, engineer from abroad among offbeat voters in Bengaluru

Bengaluru city saw several unusual voters on Friday morning. A retired civil servant, P. V. Ayyar (aged 94), casted his vote today in Bengaluru during the second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. He was born in 1929. Retired civil servant P. V. Ayyar, aged 94, born in 1929, cast his vote today in Bangalore.(Arun Dev)

In a video, he urged the residents of Bengaluru to go out and vote.

In another similar instance, Divya Kamat, an engineer, took to social media to share that she travelled all the way from abroad to cast her vote for the ongoing Lok Sabha election in Bengaluru.

“Hello Bengaluru, Travelled 12,000 miles, leaving my toddler, for a 4-day visit to cast my vote. Bengaluru, rise up! Head to the booth and make your voice count!” she wrote on social media site ‘X’, formerly Twitter.

“Voted for VIKSITBHARAT, Voted for DEVELOPMENT,” she added.

Other notable figures including Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, author Sudha Murthy, cricket legends Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble, philanthropist TV Mohandas Pai and actor Prakash Raj were among early voters in Bengaluru on Friday.

Political leaders including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP candidates for Bengaluru South and Bengaluru North, Tejasvi Surya and Shobha Karandlaje, respectively, Karnataka assembly LoP R Ashoka, State Home Minister G Parameshwara and BJP's Mysuru - Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Mysuru's “king”, also cast their votes.

Karnataka is voting for 14 seats today in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, and is set to vote for the remaining 14 on May 7. Counting of votes is scheduled to be held on June 4.

Some of the key constituencies voting today in Karnataka are - Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Mandya and Mysore. Voting today will also seal the fate of several notable figures including BJP leader Tejasvi Surya, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and Congress strongman DK Suresh.