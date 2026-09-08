Ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah chairs AHINDA event; 3 key leaders skip

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday presided over a major gathering of AHINDA (Alpasankhyataru, Hindulidavaru and Dalitaru) leaders in Bengaluru . Three key AHINDA leaders, however, were not present at the event. Speaking to reporters on Monday, they sought to downplay their absence. Siddaramaiah was felicitated and presided over the event at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Sunday. (@siddaramaiah/X)

Public works minister Satish Jarkiholi, housing minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan and former minister HC Mahadevappa, all prominent figures associated with the AHINDA movement, were absent from the silver jubilee celebrations of the Karnataka State Backward Castes Federation at Palace Grounds.

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Jarkiholi's absence ahead of Congress prep for 2028 polls Jarkiholi confirmed he was not invited. “I was not invited, so I did not go. This is not a serious issue. AHINDA is not anyone’s property. Anyone can claim the AHINDA identity,” he said.

Their absence, particularly Jarkiholi’s, comes as the Congress prepares for the political contest that will precede the 2028 Assembly elections.

Jarkiholi has emerged as an important backward class voice in his own right. Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah had earlier projected him as a future leader, while Jarkiholi has openly expressed his aspiration to become Chief Minister in 2028.