Amid Tirupati laddu controversy, Karnataka mandates testing of temple prasada and use of only Nandini ghee

Amid a row over the alleged use of animal fat in prasada given at Tirumala temple in Andhra's Tirupati district, Karnataka Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy announced on Friday that all prasada offered at major temples in the state will be tested. He added that only Nandini ghee supplied by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) will be used in making the prasada at these temples. This announcement by the Karnataka government comes two days after AP CM Chandrababu Naidu claimed that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus.(X)

"A circular will be issued today or tomorrow to all major temples in Karnataka mandating the use of only KMF's Nandini ghee in prasada. We will also test the prasada given at these temples," Redday said.

This announcement by the Karnataka government comes two days after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu claimed that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus, a sweet offered at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, during the previous Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

Reacting to the Tirupati laddu issue, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that the TDP is "politicising religious matters."

"The tender process occurs every six months, and the qualification criteria have not changed for decades. Suppliers must provide an NABL certificate and a product quality certificate. The TTD collects samples of the ghee, and only products that pass certification are used. The TDP is politicising religious matters. In our regime, we have rejected products 18 times," Reddy said.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Friday spoke to CM Naidu and sought a full report on the issue, adding that the Centre would examine the matter and take suitable action.

Addressing a press briefing on the Modi government's 100-day achievements, Nadda, when asked about adulteration in Tirupati prasadam, said, “I have spoken to Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu after receiving information about this and took details from him. I have asked him to share the available report so that I can examine it. I will also speak to the state regulators and investigate this. Suitable action will be taken as per the food safety standards. As of now, I have asked for the report and we will examine it.”