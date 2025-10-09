Anthropic AI chooses Bengaluru for first India office, boosting city’s AI ecosystem: Priyank Kharge

Minister Kharge highlighted that Bengaluru continues to attract global technology leaders due to its unmatched innovation environment and skilled workforce. “Global AI giants are choosing Bengaluru for its ecosystem and talent. The city is now a vibrant AI developer community, and Anthropic’s presence will further strengthen this leadership,” he said.

This office will be the company’s second in the Indo-Pacific region, after Tokyo, reflecting the city’s growing reputation as a global hub for artificial intelligence.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge , the Minister of IT, BT and Science & Technology, shared on X that Anthropic, the US-based AI research company, has chosen Bengaluru for its first India office.

According to Anthropic, Bengaluru’s deep talent pool, innovation ecosystem, and thriving AI community were key factors in the decision. The city is home to over 1 lakh AI professionals, accounting for 50% of India’s AI talent, and is ranked #5 globally in AI and DeepTech ecosystems. Minister Kharge noted that the arrival of Anthropic will further expand R&D opportunities, product development, and employment prospects for local AI talent.

The company said on its website, “Bengaluru will serve as our second office in Asia Pacific after Tokyo, which will open in the coming months. This expansion will help us serve India’s rapidly growing AI ecosystem and reflects the increasing international demand we are seeing for Claude.” Claude is a generative AI model and chatbot, similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Google’s Gemini, designed to assist enterprises and developers in building AI-powered solutions.

Reports by TechCrunch suggest that Anthropic is in talks with Reliance Industries Ltd. to deepen its footprint in India, the company’s largest market outside the US. The Indian office is slated to open by early 2026. Anthropic co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei is currently visiting India to meet public officials and enterprise partners, including Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, underscoring the company’s commitment to expanding in the country.

The announcement reinforces Bengaluru’s status as a booming AI hub, opening doors for startups, research institutions, and enterprises looking to leverage AI and deep technology solutions. With the influx of companies like Anthropic, the city is poised to further solidify its position as India’s premier destination for AI innovation and development.

(Also Read: Anthropic AI to set up India office in early 2026 amid tie-up talks with Reliance)