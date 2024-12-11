Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.05 °C, check weather forecast for December 11, 2024





Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 12, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.7 °C and 19.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 91%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 63.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 12, 2024 24.17 Light rain December 13, 2024 19.58 Heavy intensity rain December 14, 2024 23.34 Light rain December 15, 2024 24.45 Scattered clouds December 16, 2024 23.51 Broken clouds December 17, 2024 21.81 Overcast clouds December 18, 2024 19.89 Overcast clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.97 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 22.64 °C Broken clouds Chennai 27.63 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.17 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.71 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 21.1 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 16.04 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.