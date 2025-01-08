Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.5 °C, check weather forecast for January 8, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on January 8, 2025 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on January 8, 2025, is 24.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.5 °C and 27.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and will set at 06:08 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 9, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.61 °C and 25.29 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 124.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 9, 2025
|24.87
|Sky is clear
|January 10, 2025
|23.37
|Scattered clouds
|January 11, 2025
|23.93
|Overcast clouds
|January 12, 2025
|24.71
|Scattered clouds
|January 13, 2025
|25.51
|Light rain
|January 14, 2025
|24.34
|Light rain
|January 15, 2025
|25.61
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on January 8, 2025
