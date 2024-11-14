Menu Explore
Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.82 °C, check weather forecast for November 14, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on November 14, 2024 here.

The temperature in Bangalore today, on November 14, 2024, is 24.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.82 °C and 26.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 05:50 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, November 15, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.77 °C and 25.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 19.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
November 15, 2024 24.94 °C Light rain
November 16, 2024 25.87 °C Light rain
November 17, 2024 25.11 °C Light rain
November 18, 2024 24.43 °C Broken clouds
November 19, 2024 24.11 °C Sky is clear
November 20, 2024 24.75 °C Few clouds
November 21, 2024 25.13 °C Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on November 14, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.19 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata 28.15 °C Sky is clear
Chennai 28.11 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 25.5 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.07 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 29.37 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 28.29 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
