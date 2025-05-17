Bengaluru Airport achieves record profit for the first time since its inception

Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport) has achieved a significant financial milestone, recording its first-ever profit since its inception. BIAL highlighted the achievement as a major turning point.

According to news agency PTI, the announcement came following a board meeting of the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) held on May 16, chaired by Shalini Rajneesh, Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka and BIAL Chairperson.

In a press release, BIAL highlighted the achievement as a major turning point, underscoring the airport’s strategic growth, sustainability initiatives, and operational excellence. The record profit reflects a strong financial turnaround and positions BLR Airport for continued progress.

Alongside its financial success, BLR Airport has also garnered several prestigious global honors in 2025, reinforcing its status as a frontrunner in safe and sustainable airport operations worldwide, the report added.

Level 5 Accreditation

Most notably, as of May 5, 2024, BLR Airport became the first airport in Asia to earn Level 5 Accreditation under the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Carbon Accreditation programme. This top-tier certification recognizes an impressive 95.6 per cent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions, enabling the airport to reach net-zero emissions in those categories a full seven years ahead of its 2030 target.

Further demonstrating its environmental leadership, BLR Airport was awarded the Silver Award in ACI’s Green Airports Recognition 2025, under the theme “Sustainable Energy at Airports” in the 15-38 million passenger category. This marks the fourth straight year the airport has received sustainability recognition from ACI.

