Karnataka's first inter-city metro line may connect Bengaluru to Tumakuru: Report

In a significant move toward regional connectivity, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has submitted a draft feasibility report to the Karnataka government for a proposed metro extension from Bengaluru to Tumakuru, Times of India reported. The elevated line will begin at Madavara, close to the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) and cut across several populated areas in Nelamangala. (Representational Image)(PTI File)

The planned 59-kilometre corridor, if approved, will become the state’s first inter-city metro link, extending the existing Green Line from Madavara to Naganna Palya in Tumakuru, the report added

The elevated line will begin at Madavara, close to the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) and cut across several populated areas in Nelamangala taluk before heading toward Dabaspet and further into Tumakuru city, including both its peripheral and central zones.

According to TOI, one of the key objectives of this proposed line is to cater to the fast-developing Vasantha Narasapura Industrial Area, which has been seeing increasing demand for better connectivity.

This isn’t the first time BMRCL has undertaken a long-distance metro alignment. The agency is currently executing the 58-km corridor from Central Silk Board to Kempegowda International Airport via KR Pura and Hebbalthe longest line in the Namma Metro network to date.

The Tumakuru corridor proposal comes at a time when the region is gaining traction as an industrial hub. With growing pressure from industrial bodies, elected representatives, and even government departments, the demand for a metro connection to Tumakuru has picked up momentum. In response, the state government instructed BMRCL to carry out a feasibility study, which now confirms the project's technical viability.

According to the draft report, the proposed corridor will have 25 elevated stations and two depots, one each at Nelamangala and Tumakuru, to support operations. During the initial phase, BMRCL plans to run three-car trains every 4–5 minutes. The study estimates a ridership of around 15,000 passengers per hour per direction, aligning with the accepted benchmarks for metro rail systems.

By 2032, daily commuter traffic on the corridor is projected to reach 2.8 lakh, and by 2061, it is expected to grow to around 5 lakh passengers per day.

(Also Read: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw bats for HAL airport reopening, Bengalureans say ‘not a good idea’)

Funding models

Two possible funding models have been identified for the project. The first is a public-private partnership (PPP) model with an estimated cost of ₹20,650 crore. The second is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) model involving joint funding from both the state and central governments, with a lower estimated cost of ₹18,670 crore.

One of the key suggestions made in the draft report under the PPP model includes large-scale real estate development. About 250 acres near select metro stations have been earmarked for mixed-use development, which could include both residential and commercial spaces. This is expected to enhance the attractiveness of the project for private investors. The state government and its private partner would need to negotiate a revenue-sharing arrangement for the real estate component.

Of the total 470 acres required for the metro line, land acquisition for real estate development has been proposed near five prominent stations between Madavara and Nelamangala, and one site within Tumakuru city.

(Also Read: SC internal reservation survey: Karnataka extends deadline to May 25)