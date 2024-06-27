A Bengaluru biker was assaulted for confronting a car owner after the latter drove his vehicle in the wrong direction. The video took the internet by storm and the car driver was even seen abusing the biker both physically and verbally. Bengaluru biker assaulted after confronting car owner for driving on wrong side

In the viral video, the biker stopped on the road and refused to give way to the car, which was trying to move back in the wrong direction. The driver popped out of the car ferociously and started abusing the biker. He was seen screaming, “The road is very big. Can you not go that way? I will finish you.”

The incident is said to have happened near a busy Hebbal flyover. The complainant took to social media and wrote, “This guy came from the middle lane to the left lane without any indicator suddenly and was about to hit me, and upon telling him this, he came and stopped me and started abusing me. Location Hebbal Fly over, Time 9:04am.”

The video received more than 1,800 reposts, and internet users urged Bengaluru police to take action against the incident. However, cops acknowledged the issue and asked the complainant to share more details.

Earlier, Bengaluru police conducted a special drive to find those who were travelling the wrong route in the city. Driving in the opposite direction is one of the key reasons for road accidents in the tech capital.