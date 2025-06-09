Bengaluru constable who protested against police suspensions says he acted out of emotion

Head Constable Narasimharaju, posted at Bengaluru's Madiwala police station, finds himself in a difficult position after staging a solo protest against the suspension of senior police officers, including Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, following the tragic stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium. Bengaluru head constable was suspended for protesting against the action taken by Karnataka government on top cops.

In an emotional interview with ANI, Narasimharaju said he hadn’t anticipated such strict action from the government after the stampede, which claimed 11 lives and left several others injured during the RCB victory celebrations. He said the decision to suspend top officers deeply affected him and prompted his protest.

“This was not expected,” he said. “What happened at Chinnaswamy Stadium was tragic, but suspending officers, especially the Commissioner, hits the morale of the entire department. Officers can be transferred, yes, but suspension has long-term consequences for their reputation and for the spirit of the force.”

Originally from Pavagada and holding postgraduate qualifications (MA, B.Ed), Narasimharaju lives with his mother and family in Bengaluru. He now fears disciplinary action from the department for staging the protest in uniform, acknowledging that it violated police protocols.

“I agree, I should not have protested in uniform. That was a mistake. But I was overwhelmed. Many of us work long hours, often without sleep, and to see colleagues suspended like this—it breaks your heart,” he said.

The constable added that he has received a notice from his seniors and responded, explaining the emotional reasons behind his actions. He is now hoping for a sympathetic hearing from his DCP. “I’m waiting for her call. Once I get a chance to explain myself, I’m hopeful she’ll understand. If not, my only option is to take this up legally,” he said.

Narasimharaju’s protest comes at a time when the state government is under fire from the opposition over the stampede. On Sunday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended the government’s decision to suspend five police officers, stating that lapses in security arrangements warranted immediate action. He also accused BJP and JD(S) of politicising the tragedy.

(With ANI inputs)