Bengaluru: Customs seized 47 lakh worth gold hidden in underwear

Bengaluru Customs arrested a passenger who arrived from Abu Dhabi for allegedly attempting to smuggle 918.01gms of goldin paste form, worth more than ₹47 lakh in underwear on Sunday.

On the basis of DRI intel, Bengaluru Air Customs seized 918.01gms of gold paste from a pax attempting to smuggle the same under concealment on 8th May,2022. #IndianCustomsAtWork pic.twitter.com/zrdFdcPQ2Q — Bengaluru Customs (@blrcustoms) May 8, 2022

In recent times the number of people who put their lives at risk for smuggling has increased drastically. This is the second such incident in the last two days after customs seized 966.10 grams of gold worth over ₹50 lakh from a passenger who reportedly hid it similarly. This also suggests the drugs and gold trafficking networks continue to be in operation internationally.

On the basis of intel from DRI, gold paste weighing 966.10gms attempted to be smuggled under concealment detected and seized by Bengaluru Air Customs today. #IndianCustomsAtWork pic.twitter.com/eO8mCXmtAb — Bengaluru Customs (@blrcustoms) May 6, 2022

Further investigations are in progress.