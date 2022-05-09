Bengaluru: Customs seized ₹47 lakh worth gold hidden in underwear
Bengaluru Customs arrested a passenger who arrived from Abu Dhabi for allegedly attempting to smuggle 918.01gms of goldin paste form, worth more than ₹47 lakh in underwear on Sunday.
In recent times the number of people who put their lives at risk for smuggling has increased drastically. This is the second such incident in the last two days after customs seized 966.10 grams of gold worth over ₹50 lakh from a passenger who reportedly hid it similarly. This also suggests the drugs and gold trafficking networks continue to be in operation internationally.
Further investigations are in progress.
-
High-end tech to nexus of rival gangs: How PSI scam unfolded
BENGALURU: Sophisticated technology such as Bluetooth devices that can't be detected by scanners and a nexus between two rival gangs helped perpetrate the police sub-inspector recruitment scam in Karnataka, revealed the probe by the Criminal Investigation Department. While the scam is overshadowed by a political war of words, the CID says the investigation is based only on forensic evidence.
-
NHFS-5 Survey data: Karnataka ranks no.1 in domestic violence cases
Karnataka, one of the most progressive states of India is shockingly the most unsafe place for women when it comes to domestic violence, according to the findings of the National Family Health Survey, conducted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In Karnataka, 44% of married women surveyed in the year 2019-2021 claimed they had faced domestic violence. Karnataka was followed by Bihar, with 40% of surveyed women claiming they faced domestic violence.
-
Supreme Court declines to entertain plea on Shaheen Bagh demolition drive
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain petitions against the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh area. The SC asks the CPI(M) and other petitioners to move the Delhi High Court. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation had earlier come under fire from several civil rights groups and opposition parties after it bulldozed structures in the Jahangirpuri area in an anti-encroachment drive. The operation was stopped following the Supreme Court's intervention.
-
Karnataka's first floating bridge collapses 3 days after the inauguration
Karnataka's first floating bridge at Malpe beach in Udupi has collapsed days after its inauguration. The bridge was inaugurated by Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat last Friday (May 6). The operation of the floating bridge has been suspended after it partially got dismantled on Sunday due to cyclonic weather. Rs. 80 lakh was reported to have been spent on this floating bridge, which was expected to boost the tourism industry of the state.
-
‘Why shouldn’t…'? Mumbai court issues notice to Navneet Rana, her husband
A Mumbai court on Monday issued notice to independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana seeking their say on why a non-bailable warrant should not be issued against them. The Mumbai Police had filed an application in court alleging that Ravi-Navneet Rana have violated the bail condition by their statements and their bail is cancelled as per the bail orders.
