The recent showers in Bengaluru brought relief to the residents from the scorching heat for the last few months in the city. The rain will likely continue in Bengaluru after May 7, and the tech capital is expected to be drenched till May 19. Bengaluru likely to witness rains for next two weeks with decline in temperature

Also Read - Amid light rain, heatwave conditions to persist in parts of Karnataka, says IMD

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to popular weather blogger, Bengaluru weatherman, the rains in Bengaluru are here to stay. In an X post, he wrote, “Summer thunderstorms will be back with good intensity from 7th May resulting in the decrease of temperatures back to normal, giving the much-needed respite from the heat for Bengaluru city for the next 2 weeks.”

He also predicted thunderstorms from Monday evening. “Significant #BengaluruRains are expected during the period. There are chances of scattered TS on Monday evening,” added the Bengaluru weatherman.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) also alerted about the light to moderate rainfall, along with moderate to intense thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph occasionally), over South Interior Karnataka, adjoining north interior Tamil Nadu, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and south Rayalaseema.

The severe heat wave is likely to continue in North Karnataka, which is going for polls on Tuesday. High temperatures are expected in Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Kalaburgi, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur, and Yadgir districts of Karnataka.

IMD has also advised the public to take precautions such as avoiding direct sunlight exposure between 12.00 noon and 3.00 p.m., staying hydrated by drinking water frequently, and wearing lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and breathable cotton clothing to get protection from the severe heat waves.