Bengaluru man kills wife after celebrating his birthday, held
A 35-year-old man has been detained in Bengaluru on charges of allegedly killing his wife by strangling her to death.
The accused worked at a private firm and supposedly killed his wife after a heated argument broke out between them soon after the couple celebrated the man's birthday. The accused has been identified as Chowdesh alias Satish and worked as a cashier. He reportedly strangled his wife Shwetha, who was 30 years old, with her dupatta after she confronted him about his alleged affair.
Satish is reportedly a resident of Chunchanaguppe near Nelamangala, where the crime took place in the couple's home. It is not clear how long the couple was married and if they had any children together. It is being reported that after strangling his wife to death Satish rushed her to a nearby private hospital.
Doctors who checked the victim at the hospital suspected foul play after he told them she fell unconscious due to low blood pressure. They alerted the police about the case immediately, who interrogated Satish. He then reportedly confessed to the murder.
It is being alleged that Satish, who is from Hiriyur in Chitradurga, had an extramarital affair, which Shwetha knew about. Police told media that Shwetha decided to keep quiet about it as the news would ruin the family's reputation. Nevertheless, she reportedly changed her mind and confronted her husband after relatives who suspected the affair asked her about it.
The couple had just celebrated Satish's birthday and Shwetha is said to have even shared a few of their pictures on WhatsApp. A day later, Shwetha chose to speak to her husband about the affair, when a fight broke out between them, and a furious Satish strangled his wife to death.
The case is being further investigated by Nelamangala Rural Police Inspector Rajiv A and his team, who have detained Sathish for questioning. Further investigation is on.
Amid tensions, internet services suspended in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara
Jaipur: The authorities in Rajasthan's Bhilwara suspended internet services for 24 hours after over a dozen unidentified people assaulted two men on Wednesday night before setting a motorcycle afire and triggered protests amid a series of communal clashes in the state. Police superintendent Adarsh Sidhu said the two were having dinner when the assailants on motorcycles attacked them in Bhilwara's Sanganer town. District collector Ashish Modi said the two were stable and sustained minor injuries.
PSI scam: Karnataka CM defends Minister, says impartial probe on
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that an impartial probe is on in connection with the alleged scam in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors and all those involved will be booked and brought to justice. The scam is about large-scale rigging or malpractices in the examination that was held in October last year to recruit 545 police sub-inspectors in the State.
Prashant Kishor says no political party now, announces 'padyatra' from Oct 2
Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday denied floating a political party as of now. During a presser, Kishor announced he will launch a 3,000-km 'padyatra' from Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran from October 2.
After Jodhpur, internet suspended in Rajasthan's Bhilwara over fresh clashes
Internet services were on Thursday suspended for 24 hours in Bhilwara city of Rajasthan, informed district collector Ashish Modi, following an incident of violence in Sanganer area of the city last night. Clashes broke out on Eid in Jodhpur, following which the authorities imposed a curfew in the district and also shut down the internet. Rajasthan police have arrested nearly 100 people in connection with the Eid violence in Jodhpur.
Why Karnataka's cashew exports have halved
The southern state of Karnataka has been performing poorly in its cashew exports of late due to the poor quality of cashew seeds imported from other countries like Zimbabwe. The state, which is the fifth-largest exporter of cashews in the country, earned a mere 90.29 million dollars in 2020 to 2021 from exporting cashews, compared to the 188.42 million dollars it earned in 2017 to 2018, data from the government website showed.
