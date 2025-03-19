Bengaluru Metro eyes cargo services to boost revenue with logistics tie-ups: Report

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro is set to expand its operations beyond passenger services by venturing into cargo transportation, reported Money Control. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) is actively exploring ways to boost its non-fare revenue and is considering collaborations with logistics and e-commerce firms. A detailed roadmap for this initiative will be developed after discussions with industry stakeholders, BMRCL Managing Director M Maheshwar Rao told to the publication. Bengaluru Metro to tie up with cargo companies for additional revenue, (X/@bykarthikreddy)

According to the report, Byappanahalli is expected to be the central hub for this project, with BMRCL aiming to leverage the metro’s efficiency to streamline urban logistics. Rao emphasized that the move would be beneficial for both BMRCL and logistics companies, as the metro provides the fastest transport option in the city while also generating additional revenue for the corporation.

To finalize the execution strategy, BMRCL will soon convene a meeting with private logistics service providers. The project aligns with broader efforts to improve last-mile connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and lower pollution levels in the city, Rao stated.

Taking inspiration from Delhi Metro, Bengaluru Metro is also considering utilizing the last coach of certain trains to carry cargo during non-peak hours while continuing regular passenger services. This hybrid model aims to create a sustainable urban logistics system without affecting daily commuters.

Beyond cargo services, BMRCL is aggressively looking at other revenue streams, including advertising inside metro trains and stations, train wrapping, retail spaces, and semi-naming rights for metro stations. The corporation has already initiated plans to wrap select metro trains with advertisements. As per Rao, out of the 57 trains currently in operation, 10 each on the Purple and Green Lines will soon feature external ad branding.

Additionally, BMRCL has invited tenders for semi-naming and co-branding rights at selected metro stations, along with advertising slots inside stations. These initiatives collectively aim to strengthen the metro’s financial sustainability while enhancing its role in the city’s transport ecosystem.