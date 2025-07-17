Bengaluru MP's poll finds 91% of Bengalureans want Metro phase 3A, not car-only tunnel

A majority of Bengalureans have spoken, and they want better public transport, not a controversial tunnel for cars. BJP MP from Bangalore Central PC Mohan.

Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan posted the results of an X (formerly Twitter) poll on Wednesday, revealing that 91 per cent of over 3,500 respondents favoured Metro Phase 3A over the proposed ₹17,780 crore car-only tunnel.

“The message is clear,” Mohan wrote. “Bengaluru needs suburban rail, metro connectivity, more buses with bus lanes, walkable footpaths, cycling infrastructure and pothole-free roads.”

Mohan’s tweet, accompanied by a screenshot of the poll, sparked a flurry of reactions, with many urging elected representatives to treat the results as a mandate.

How did X users react?

“Just make these topics your top agenda for the next elections and execute them, you’ll keep getting re-elected,” one user wrote.

Another questioned the next step, “So when are we getting the stay order, sir? Please start legal procedures. Brand Bengaluru has been spoiled by the current administration.”

Some users, however, expressed frustration at the slow pace of existing metro projects.

“First complete Phase 2, 2A and 2B, then talk about Phase 3A,” one user said.“Namma Metro is the most delayed and useless project in the world. Outsource it to China or Dubai, they’ll finish it faster and cheaper than the corrupt Indian system.”

The debate over Bengaluru’s future transport infrastructure has heated up in recent weeks, after the Congress government defended the tunnel road proposal as a bold and transformative step.

“This isn’t about political credit. It’s about Brand Bengaluru,” the party said in a statement, urging collaboration between the state and Centre.

The statement welcomed audits and technical reviews but cautioned against politicising the project, “Citizens deserve efficient execution, not polarised discourse.”

The proposed tunnel project has faced strong pushback from civic groups and citizens, who argue it prioritises private vehicles over sustainable transport and will disrupt the city's urban ecology. The government, however, maintains that all major infrastructure projects will be subject to review and public consultation.

