Bengaluru Police files case over social media posts glorifying gangster Wilson Garden NagaL Report

Bengaluru police have registered a case against unidentified individuals for allegedly uploading threatening and provocative content on social media, glorifying the criminal image of notorious rowdy sheeter J Nagaraj, widely known as Wilson Garden Naga, reported The Indian Express Bengaluru registered FIR against unidentified people for glorifying criminal activities. (Pexel)

Also Read - PM Modi to launch new Vande Bharat Express connecting Bengaluru and Belagavi. Full details

According to the report, the suo motu FIR was registered on July 31 by Siddapura police after obtaining permission from the Second Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court. The complaint was filed by police constable Anand D S, who monitors social media for unlawful content. He stated that several Instagram posts promoted a culture of violence and sought to intimidate the public.

The report further said that the accused operated multiple Instagram accounts — including handles like @ll.nagaraj_official.ll_, @ll.naga_anna.ll, @naga_anna_975, @wilsongardennagana, and @wilson_garden_snake_team — where they posted visuals of weapons, edited videos with threatening messages, and used movie-style dialogues and background music to project Nagaraj as a feared gangster.

Also Read - Indigo begins work on major aircraft maintenance hub at Bengaluru airport: Report

Some of the video titles read: “Wilson Garden Naga Boss” and “Naganna, the King of Underworld Gangstar”, which police say were clearly aimed at building a cult image around him and potentially disturbing public peace.

“The content was designed to spread fear and provoke violent sentiments in society. We have taken note of it to prevent any disruption of law and order,” the FIR notes. The case has been filed under Sections 351(1) (acts endangering public order) and 352 (promoting enmity or insult provoking breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Who is Wilson Garden Naga?

J Nagaraj, now 40, has been a familiar name in Bengaluru’s crime circles for over two decades. Popularly known as Wilson Garden Naga, he has faced over 25 criminal cases, including charges of murder, robbery, extortion, and other serious offences. While he has been acquitted in several of them, he continues to face multiple charges and is currently lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

In a bold but short-lived attempt to reinvent his image, Naga even made moves to enter politics ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. His activities, however, prompted the Bengaluru police to issue an externment order, effectively barring him from entering the city limits.