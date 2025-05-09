Bengaluru security guard kills 8-year-old boy after dispute involving his daughters, arrested: Report

A security guard at a Bengaluru apartment complex has been arrested for the alleged murder of an eight-year-old boy following repeated altercations between the child and his daughters, The Indian Express reported. The accused, identified as 36-year-old Chandeswar Matur, is a native of Bihar.

The victim, Ramananda, also hailed from Bihar and was reported missing by his family on Wednesday evening.

After local residents raised suspicions against Matur, citing previous arguments with neighbours, the police detained him for questioning. According to officials, Matur confessed during interrogation and led police to Rayasandra Lake, where a search operation was carried out late into the night. Ramananda’s body was later recovered from the lake.

“Ramananda’s family, along with residents of the area, began searching for the boy around 7 pm. When we confronted Matur, he admitted to the crime and revealed that he had dumped the body in the lake,” an officer told The Indian Express.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Matur was angered by Ramananda’s continued fights with his daughters, despite several warnings. He allegedly lured the boy to the lake, where he smothered him before disposing of the body.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

Recently, a 19-year-old delivery executive from Devanahalli, Bengaluru, was allegedly abducted and murdered by five men following a fallout over a relationship, police said.

The victim, Preetham R, worked for an online grocery delivery platform and lived in Prashanth Nagar, Devanahalli. Police have arrested five men in connection with the case, Srikanth, Shiva Kumar, Charan, Sanjay, and Kaushi, all aged between 22 and 25 and residents of Gantiganahalli and surrounding areas.