Bengaluru stampede: KSCA officials move High Court, seek quashing of FIR

Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Raghu Ram Bhat and several other office bearers approached the Karnataka High Court on Friday, seeking to quash the FIR filed against them in connection with the deadly stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium, news agency PTI reported.

The police had registered an FIR on Thursday against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), event management firm DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt. Ltd., and KSCA, following the tragic incident that claimed 11 lives and left 56 others injured during RCB's IPL victory celebrations on Wednesday evening.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had directed the state’s Director General and Inspector General of Police to arrest representatives of RCB, DNA Entertainment, and KSCA, citing prima facie evidence of “irresponsibility” and “carelessness” in managing the large crowd.

Officials of RCB, event management firm into custody

Officials from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and event management firm DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt. Ltd. were taken into custody on Friday in connection with the tragic stampede outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives and left over 50 people injured, police said.

Those currently being questioned include Nikhil Sosale, Head of Marketing and Revenue for RCB, along with Sunil Mathew and Kiran Kumar of DNA Entertainment, sources added.

The action comes a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed the state's Director General and Inspector General of Police (DGP & IGP) to arrest representatives of RCB, DNA Entertainment, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), citing "irresponsibility" and "carelessness" in handling the massive crowd. An FIR was also registered against the three entities on Thursday.

