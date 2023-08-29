Bengaluru to face scheduled power cuts till Thursday. Details
Bengaluru city is expected to face scheduled power cuts due to maintenance works being undertaken by power supply companies. Several areas will be affected.
Bengaluru city is likely to witness scheduled power cuts for the rest of the week in the midst of quarterly maintenance works being undertaken by power supply companies. Data uploaded onto the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company's (BESCOM) website indicated that several areas are expected to be affected today, tomorrow and day after, i.e., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KTPCL), which is the sole distributor of electricity in the southern state, is also going to be working on a number of unfinished projects.
These works majorly include periodical maintenance projects for the second quarter, along with national highway road widening, shifting works, stringing works and bus coupling, among others. Most of these will be carried out between 10 am and 4 pm, resulting in at least five-hour power outages, however, some works may be extended till 5 pm.
Here is a day-by-day list of areas that might see power cuts:
August 29, Tuesday
Ananda Nagara,thirumalapura, T Begur, Huchhegowdanapalya, Marohalli, Byranahalli, Gangangatta, Hunseghtta, Sugoor, M Gollaratti And Kanughatta.
August 30, Wednesday
Bilankote Area, Hosahalli, Hanumanthapura, Kulluvanahalli, Lakkenahalli, Dodderi, Gundenahalli ,kulavanahalli Grama Panchayat, Harebomanahalli Grama Panchayat, Kodihalli, Karadhallu, Nonvikere, Kallahalli, Gungurmale, Anchekopplu, Kasavanahalli, Bavanhaly, J C Pura Honnepura, Salkatte, Gantenhally, Kandikere, Ajjigudde, Sadrahalli, Uppikatte, Mathightta, Handankere, Harenahalli, Singdahalli, Barsidlhalli, Kathrikhehal, Gyrehalli, Siddramnagar, Hesarally, Shettikere, Kuppuru, Thamadihalli, Huliyar, Yelnadu, Korgere, Kenkere, C. N. Hally Taluk, Turvekere Taluk, Tiptur Taluk, All 11 Kv Feeders Of Cheluru, Hosakere, Hagalawadi And Nandihalli Sub-stations.
August 31, Thursday
Ananda Nagara,thirumalapura, T Begur, Huchhegowdanapalya, Boodihal Grama Panchayat, Kachanhalli, Yaramanchanahalli, Veerananjipura, Bommanahalli, Baradi, Mandigere And Basaveshwara.