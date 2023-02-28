Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru traffic cops issue advisory ahead of VP Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit

ByYamini C S
Feb 28, 2023 10:38 AM IST

Bengaluru traffic police issued a fresh advisory ahead of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar's visit to the city on Tuesday evening.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will be setting foot in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening, for which the city traffic police department has issued guidelines for motorists to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.
In their traffic advisory, the department requested the public to cooperate and avoid the following roads from 4 pm to 6 pm in the evening: Old Airport Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Infantry Road, Cubbon Road, Queen's Road and MG Road.

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar along with his wife Sudesh met Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik André Henrik Christian and Crown Princess Mary in New Delhi on Monday and held discussions on the "shared democratic traditions and friendly relations between the nations."

The Whitefield traffic police have also warned that there will be slow moving traffic around Siddhapura - Thubharahalli as the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is carrying out some works in the area. The station requested commuters to plan accordingly.

jagdeep dhankhar bengaluru traffic management
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
