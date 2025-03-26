Bengaluru's Bellandur draws ‘Clash of Cans’ comparisons as viral drone photo shows stark divide

A viral aerial image of Bellandur has sparked a heated discussion on urban inequality, highlighting the stark contrast between two adjacent communities, one a meticulously planned luxury villa layout, the other a densely packed, underdeveloped neighborhood. Bellandur in Bengaluru, Karnataka.(X/@IndianTechGuide)

The clear divide has left many questioning the priorities of municipal authorities in city planniqng.

The image, widely shared on social media platform X, has drawn comparisons to the popular strategy game "Clash of Clans," with some calling it a real-life version of a "Clash of Cans."

The source of the viral drone image remains unknown, but it has reignited discussions on Bengaluru’s urban planning challenges.

How did X users react?

Netizens were quick to highlight the disparity, questioning why municipal authorities fail to develop well-planned layouts while private developers manage to create organized, high-end communities.

"Why can’t municipal corporations plan our cities the way private developers do?" one user asked, echoing a sentiment shared by many.

Another pointed out the systemic issues behind such disparities, writing, "They keep the left like that so that people can buy the right at over-inflated prices. The right is owned by the same people who manage the left."

Criticism also extended to governance and corruption, with a user stating, "While private realtors can build such planned layouts, why can't any government authority? It was never about money, technology, or capability, it has always been about priorities and corruption leading to ill-fated infrastructure for the deserving. When will people realize this?"

Bigger questions on urban planning

The viral image has fueled a larger debate on Bengaluru’s urban landscape, with citizens questioning the role of municipal bodies in city planning.

Many argue that while private developers have the incentive to maintain aesthetics and functionality, government agencies often lag in delivering organized, well-equipped residential spaces. “While private realtors can built such planned layouts, why can't GOVT (ANY PARTY!) public authorities?,” asked a user.

