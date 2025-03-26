Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru's Bellandur draws ‘Clash of Cans’ comparisons as viral drone photo shows stark divide

ByAnagha Deshpande
Mar 26, 2025 03:56 PM IST

The viral drone aerial image of Bellandur has reignited discussions on Bengaluru's urban planning failures. 

A viral aerial image of Bellandur has sparked a heated discussion on urban inequality, highlighting the stark contrast between two adjacent communities, one a meticulously planned luxury villa layout, the other a densely packed, underdeveloped neighborhood.

Bellandur in Bengaluru, Karnataka.(X/@IndianTechGuide)
Bellandur in Bengaluru, Karnataka.(X/@IndianTechGuide)

The clear divide has left many questioning the priorities of municipal authorities in city planniqng.

The image, widely shared on social media platform X, has drawn comparisons to the popular strategy game "Clash of Clans," with some calling it a real-life version of a "Clash of Cans."

Check out he post here:

The source of the viral drone image remains unknown, but it has reignited discussions on Bengaluru’s urban planning challenges.

How did X users react?

Netizens were quick to highlight the disparity, questioning why municipal authorities fail to develop well-planned layouts while private developers manage to create organized, high-end communities.

"Why can’t municipal corporations plan our cities the way private developers do?" one user asked, echoing a sentiment shared by many.

Another pointed out the systemic issues behind such disparities, writing, "They keep the left like that so that people can buy the right at over-inflated prices. The right is owned by the same people who manage the left."

Criticism also extended to governance and corruption, with a user stating, "While private realtors can build such planned layouts, why can't any government authority? It was never about money, technology, or capability, it has always been about priorities and corruption leading to ill-fated infrastructure for the deserving. When will people realize this?"

Bigger questions on urban planning

The viral image has fueled a larger debate on Bengaluru’s urban landscape, with citizens questioning the role of municipal bodies in city planning.

Many argue that while private developers have the incentive to maintain aesthetics and functionality, government agencies often lag in delivering organized, well-equipped residential spaces. “While private realtors can built such planned layouts, why can't GOVT (ANY PARTY!) public authorities?,” asked a user.

(Also Read: Gold smuggling case: DRI alleges Ranya Rao arranged money through hawala)

Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On