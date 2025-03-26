Gold smuggling case: DRI alleges Ranya Rao arranged money through hawala

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday claimed that Sandalwood actor Ranya Rao, who was caught smuggling gold at Kempegowda International Airport, had allegedly sourced money through hawala channels to purchase the contraband, Times of India reported. Kannada film actor Ranya Rao. (File Photo)

Ranya, daughter of a senior IPS officer, was apprehended on March 3 while attempting to bring in 14.2 kg of gold from Dubai.

During a court hearing opposing her bail plea, public prosecutor Madhu Rao argued that the investigation was still in progress, and granting her bail at this stage could impact the probe, the report added.

Her earlier bail plea had been rejected by a special court for economic offences on March 14. Subsequently, she moved the sessions court, which has now reserved its verdict until Thursday.

Ranya’s legal counsel contested the arrest procedure, claiming that DRI had not adhered to the necessary protocols. However, countering this argument, the prosecution stated that the agency had acted within the provisions of Section 102 of the Customs Act.

The prosecution further alleged that Ranya had not cooperated with investigators and had facilitated financial transactions through illegal hawala networks. Along with co-accused Tarun Konduru Raju, she had reportedly set up a company named Veera Diamonds in Bengaluru. The prosecution asserted that substantial evidence had been collected against both individuals.

“We have 60 days to file the chargesheet, and we strongly oppose granting bail during this period,” said the public prosecutor.

Ranya’s advocate, however, argued that the investigation process could be prolonged, as customs officials have up to six months to file the chargesheet, with the possibility of an extension by another six months.

