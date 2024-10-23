Bengaluru's civic body was flagged about illegal constructions 2 months before the fatal collapse? Old post goes viral

The recent building collapse that claimed nearly six lives in Bengaluru’s Babusapalya is a consequence of rampant construction violations in the city. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic body that grants permissions to constructions, was already flagged about similar structures at Babusapalaya in August this year, but it went unnoticed. Bengaluru building collapse: Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud noise before the structure fell.

A community X handle called Bangalore Vocal shared the visuals of many under-construction apartments in August this year, claiming that they are violating all the laws. The post also claimed that building such apartments is illegal on such small roads. “@BBMPCOMM Apartments are being built, violating all Building Bylaws in Babusapalya Ward 25. Roads are as small as 20 ft & basic requirement for apartments is 40 ft. Action must be taken on Ward AE, AEE, EE for dereliction of duties. Even a fire engine can’t enter here,” the post from August read.

Two months later, six lives were lost, and several injured after a seven-floor under-constructionbuilding collapsed on Tuesday evening in the same area. Only G +4 construction was allowed in this area, but the builder allegedly violated all bylaws.

Muniraja Reddy from Andhra Pradesh is identified as the owner of the building and he along with his son have been taken into custody. A senior police officer said, “Bhuvan Reddy, son of Muniraja Reddy under whose name the building is being constructed and the contractor Muniyappa who was building it have been taken into custody. Permission was only for construction of a four-storey building but seven floors were being constructed.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar has warned builders about illegal construction in Bengaluru. He visited the accident site and said, “We will not tolerate illegal buildings anywhere in Bengaluru. I asked officials to identify such buildings and stop the construction immediately. Strict action will be taken against such builders, owners, contractors, and everyone involved.”