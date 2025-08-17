Bengaluru's Ejipura flyover ‘shattering’: Social media debates over incomplete project

In yet another setback to one of Bengaluru’s most delayed infrastructure projects, the under-construction Ejipura flyover is now drawing criticism and concern after residents reported visible structural damage - even before the flyover is fully built. Originally a two-year project, the Ejipura flyover in Bengaluru has faced years of delays, raising concerns about construction quality and civic accountability.(Reddit)

On Saturday, a commuter heading towards Sony Signal was surprised to find traffic being diverted by police near the Ejipura junction. The reason? Parts of the flyover appeared to be "shattering," as described by him on social media. The incident has triggered a fresh debate on civic apathy online, with many questioning the quality of construction and the accountability of the agencies involved.

“Infamous Ejipura flyover is already shattering! Was going towards sony signal and the police barricaded and diverted the traffic since the flyover started shattering! And the flyover isn’t even completed yet!?! Thank you BBMP for the independence day gift” the user posted, along with an image showing the damage to the flyover and the traffic underneath.

Started in 2017, the Ejipura flyover - meant to ease congestion between Ejipura and Koramangala - has become a symbol of mismanagement in Bengaluru, often dragged in jokes and memes about infrastructural woes. What was originally projected as a two-year project has dragged on for over eight years, plagued by land acquisition issues, shifting contractors, and bureaucratic delays. Many residents are now calling it a “monument”.

The post garnered several replies, as it resonated with a number of commuters who battle with bad roads full of potholes, exposed wires, flooding and more on the daily. “i was there as well. i saw large chunks of concrete falling down,” a user replied.

“Public outrage is the solution. Only solution,” another comment read, while a user stated, “The amount of taxes we pay. No wonder people are leaving the country.”