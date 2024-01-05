Bengaluru’s famous Mount Carmel College (MCC) announced that admissions will also be open for boys from the upcoming academic year (2024-25). As the iconic women-only institution is currently in its 75th year, the management has taken the decision to include boys as well in all courses. Bengaluru's Mount Carmel College to admit boys from 2024-25 academic year. (Pic for representation)(Saumya Khandelwal/HT PHOTO)

In an announcement, the management of MCC said, “The college will academically undergo a lot of changes, and everything is not going to be transitioned overnight. We decided to include boys in all courses, and they can even apply from the upcoming academic year.”

Mount Carmel College is reportedly aiming to get a deemed-to-be university status and the current move is to attain the status from the University Grants Commission (UGC). Speaking to Deccan Herald, MCC Principal George Lekha said, “We do not want to be a women-only college and want to bring diversity to the campus. People's mindsets also should change, and we will be inviting boys for admissions in all courses.”

However, the MCC opened a few post-graduation courses for boys in 2015, and 13 boys joined the PG courses.

According to reports, Mount Carmel College has roughly 8000 students with a teaching staff of 350 members. It is yet to get clarity about the percentage of seats allotted to boys in the college.