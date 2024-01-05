close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru's Mount Carmel College to admit boys from 2024-25 academic year

Bengaluru's Mount Carmel College to admit boys from 2024-25 academic year

ByHT News Desk
Jan 05, 2024 12:12 PM IST

Famous women-only Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru to include boys from next academic year

Bengaluru’s famous Mount Carmel College (MCC) announced that admissions will also be open for boys from the upcoming academic year (2024-25). As the iconic women-only institution is currently in its 75th year, the management has taken the decision to include boys as well in all courses.

Bengaluru's Mount Carmel College to admit boys from 2024-25 academic year. (Pic for representation)(Saumya Khandelwal/HT PHOTO)
Bengaluru's Mount Carmel College to admit boys from 2024-25 academic year. (Pic for representation)(Saumya Khandelwal/HT PHOTO)

Also Read - Karnataka logs nearly 300 fresh Covid cases, four deaths

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In an announcement, the management of MCC said, “The college will academically undergo a lot of changes, and everything is not going to be transitioned overnight. We decided to include boys in all courses, and they can even apply from the upcoming academic year.”

Mount Carmel College is reportedly aiming to get a deemed-to-be university status and the current move is to attain the status from the University Grants Commission (UGC). Speaking to Deccan Herald, MCC Principal George Lekha said, “We do not want to be a women-only college and want to bring diversity to the campus. People's mindsets also should change, and we will be inviting boys for admissions in all courses.”

However, the MCC opened a few post-graduation courses for boys in 2015, and 13 boys joined the PG courses.

According to reports, Mount Carmel College has roughly 8000 students with a teaching staff of 350 members. It is yet to get clarity about the percentage of seats allotted to boys in the college.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out