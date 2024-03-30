BJP files EC complaint against Siddaramaiah's son over abusive language against Modi, Shah

The BJP on Friday filed a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by using "abusive words" to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. BY Vijayendra, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.(ANI)

The state unit of the BJP levelled the charge against the former MLA in a letter to the poll body and said it violated the MCC as per the guidelines issued by the EC.

"This is a personal attack on our leaders. Yathindra Siddaramaiah made a totally reprehensible statement and it is a personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah," the letter stated.

Addressing a party meeting in Hanur town of Chamarajanagara district, Yathindra allegedly said on Thursday: "Home Minister Amit Shah is a goonda, rowdy; there was a murder charge on him in Gujarat and he was exiled, and Modi did politics keeping such people next to him...."

State BJP President B Y Vijayendra condemned the alleged remarks and said it is not right on his part as a former legislator and son of the chief minister to make such statements, and demanded that he apologise.