Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP MLA accuses Congress of 'hindering' Karnataka's Udupi tourism development

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Nov 13, 2024 07:46 PM IST

His remarks come in the wake of opposition from the Congress camp in Karkala, which raised questions about the authenticity of the 33-foot bronze statue.

Karkala BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar on Wednesday criticised the local Congress leadership and the state government for "obstructing" the progress of Karkala’s tourism project over the past year.

The Parashurama theme park , situated in Erlapadi village panchayat in Karkala of Udupi district, has faced allegations of malpractice during its construction. Accusations include encroachment on Gomala land and poor quality of material. (Wikimedia Commons)
The Parashurama theme park , situated in Erlapadi village panchayat in Karkala of Udupi district, has faced allegations of malpractice during its construction. Accusations include encroachment on Gomala land and poor quality of material. (Wikimedia Commons)

His remarks come in the wake of opposition from the Congress camp in Karkala, which raised questions about the authenticity of the 33-foot bronze statue of Lord Parashurama.

Also Read - Bengaluru man dies after getting stuck between lift door and shaft as sensor fails: Report

Speaking to reporters, Kumar, former Minister for Kannada and Culture, emphasised the importance of the Parashurama Theme Park, a project with administrative approval and funding of 11.05 crore aimed at "boosting local tourism" in Karkala.

The park, located atop Umikkal Hill in Bailoor, Karkala, is seen as a unique stop for travellers journeying between Dharmasthala and Udupi.

Kumar accused Karkala Congress leaders and the state government of "blocking the initiative due to political motives", pointing out that 4.33 crore of the allocated funds remains unreleased.

Addressing the controversy, Kumar explained that sculptor Krishna Naik, who was recently detained following a private complaint by Nallur Krishna Shetty, had sought permission from the district administration to realign the statue based on expert recommendations.

Also Read - Karnataka by-election: Stage set for polling in Channapatna, Shiggon and Sandur seats on Nov 13. More details

An evaluation by the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, had suggested minor adjustments in the statue’s alignment. With official approval, the statue was temporarily disassembled, but Congress leaders claimed that it was not constructed with bronze, Kumar alleged.

Kumar also noted that while the tourism department was supposed to release 6.5 crore for the project, only 2.67 crore has been disbursed. He expressed concerns over the release of the remaining funds, given the state’s current financial situation, which he argued is "stalling Karkala’s tourism development".

Rejecting allegations of corruption, Kumar reiterated that the statue was temporarily removed solely for minor alignment adjustments as recommended by NITK experts and will be reinstalled in due course.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //