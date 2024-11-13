BJP MLA accuses Congress of 'hindering' Karnataka's Udupi tourism development

Karkala BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar on Wednesday criticised the local Congress leadership and the state government for "obstructing" the progress of Karkala’s tourism project over the past year. The Parashurama theme park , situated in Erlapadi village panchayat in Karkala of Udupi district, has faced allegations of malpractice during its construction. Accusations include encroachment on Gomala land and poor quality of material. (Wikimedia Commons)

His remarks come in the wake of opposition from the Congress camp in Karkala, which raised questions about the authenticity of the 33-foot bronze statue of Lord Parashurama.

Speaking to reporters, Kumar, former Minister for Kannada and Culture, emphasised the importance of the Parashurama Theme Park, a project with administrative approval and funding of ₹11.05 crore aimed at "boosting local tourism" in Karkala.

The park, located atop Umikkal Hill in Bailoor, Karkala, is seen as a unique stop for travellers journeying between Dharmasthala and Udupi.

Kumar accused Karkala Congress leaders and the state government of "blocking the initiative due to political motives", pointing out that ₹4.33 crore of the allocated funds remains unreleased.

Addressing the controversy, Kumar explained that sculptor Krishna Naik, who was recently detained following a private complaint by Nallur Krishna Shetty, had sought permission from the district administration to realign the statue based on expert recommendations.

An evaluation by the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, had suggested minor adjustments in the statue’s alignment. With official approval, the statue was temporarily disassembled, but Congress leaders claimed that it was not constructed with bronze, Kumar alleged.

Kumar also noted that while the tourism department was supposed to release ₹6.5 crore for the project, only ₹2.67 crore has been disbursed. He expressed concerns over the release of the remaining funds, given the state’s current financial situation, which he argued is "stalling Karkala’s tourism development".

Rejecting allegations of corruption, Kumar reiterated that the statue was temporarily removed solely for minor alignment adjustments as recommended by NITK experts and will be reinstalled in due course.