BRS extends full support to JDS in Karnataka assembly elections, HDK thanks KCR

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has thanked Telangana chief minister and Bhartiya Rashtra Samithi boss K Chandrasekhar Rao for his pledge of support in next year's Assembly election. Kumaraswamy said the backing from KCR, as the Telangana CM is known, would create a 'new equation in national politics'.

The mutual exchange of goodwill came at an event in Hyderabad to celebrate the re-launch of KCR's Telangana Rashtra Samiti, which has been formally recognised by the Election Commission by its new name - the Bhartiya Rashtra Samithi.

"Inception of BRS is outstanding milestone in Indian politics. This party will work as voice of oppressed, downtrodden and agricultural workers. Have expressed full support. Grateful to KCR who announced he will give full co-operation in the next election," Kumaraswamy said.

Both Karnataka and Telangana will hold elections this year, with the Bharatiya Janata Party looking to defend the first and capture the second before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Returning the favour, KCR said, "BRS will help JDS in fighting against Congress and BJP in Karnataka. We are confident we will see HD Kumaraswamy as chief minister... Our party will come to Karnataka and will join in the campaign, with our full support to JDS."

KCR's party name change comes as further proof of the Telangana chief minister's national ambitions, which comes on an ant-BJP and anti-Congress platform as he seeks to cobble together a 'third front' in national politics.

On Thursday the Election Commission approved his party's change of name.

