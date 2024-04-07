Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil said that issues like Tesla’s investments in Karnataka cannot be discussed on public platforms. He also said it is essential to be sensitive when dealing with companies like Tesla. 'Cannot discuss in public domain': Karnataka minister on Tesla investment

Multiple reports have suggested that US electric car giant Tesla will be sending a team to India to look for an ideal location to establish an electric car plant with an investment of 2-3 billion dollars USD. Telangana government is reportedly trying to woo the Tesla team to invest in their state, and IT minister Sridhar Babu even said they are holding discussions.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Also Read - Karnataka government invites Tesla CEO Elon Musk to invest in the state, offers full support

Mohandas Pai, former Infosys CFO, tagged Karnataka minister MB Patil and asked him whether the Karnataka government is putting efforts to bring Tesla to the state. Responding to his X post, MB Patil said, “Last time GoK and then CM tweeted, which wasn’t welcome. When dealing with MNCs like Foxconn, Tesla, or any other large corporations, sensitivity is vital. What the Govt is Doing or Not Doing, cannot be entirely discussed in the public domain.”

He also said that this is not politics and that his department cannot reveal anything about the efforts. “This is not politics, and the administration will have to behave maturely. Hence, the department and I would not like to comment on such matters,” Patil added.

Earlier in 2023, MB Patil had openly invited Tesla to invest in Karnataka when Elon Musk hinted about its footprint in India. He then wrote in an X post, “Karnataka: The Ideal Destination for #Tesla's Expansion into India. As a progressive state & a thriving hub of innovation & technology, Karnataka stands ready to support and provide the necessary facilities for Tesla and other ventures of @elonmusk, including Starlink.”

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023, Elon Musk said, “I am confident Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible.”